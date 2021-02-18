Fly Leasing (FLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Fly Leasing to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $334.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

FLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.