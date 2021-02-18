Fmr LLC Acquires 244,712 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.51% of Anthem worth $2,804,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $290.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

