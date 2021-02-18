Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,768,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 0.6% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fmr LLC owned about 14.40% of Lululemon Athletica worth $6,531,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $333.00 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

