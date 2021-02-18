Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,134,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,711,401 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fmr LLC owned 3.23% of T-Mobile US worth $5,412,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,461.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

