Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,257,815 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,093,625 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.66% of Uber Technologies worth $4,195,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

