Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.95% of Comcast worth $4,684,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

