Fmr LLC Has $13.83 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,228,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,524,053 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fmr LLC owned 3.24% of Visa worth $13,829,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Visa by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.32. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.