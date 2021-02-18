Fmr LLC Has $22.73 Billion Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,525,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,128,078 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fmr LLC owned 7.03% of NVIDIA worth $22,729,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $588.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.97.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

