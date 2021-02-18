Fmr LLC Has $33.69 Billion Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,333,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 659,261 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.0% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fmr LLC owned 4.33% of Facebook worth $33,689,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,652 shares of company stock valued at $382,794,873 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $273.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

