Fmr LLC Has $4.04 Billion Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $4,039,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

