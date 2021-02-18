Fmr LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.28% of United Parcel Service worth $3,323,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

UPS opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

