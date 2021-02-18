Fort Henry Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 27.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.24. 129,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

