Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.02.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

