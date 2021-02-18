Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

