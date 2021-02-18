Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after acquiring an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $335.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.