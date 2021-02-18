Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,219 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2,269.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $84.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

