Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $447.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.52 and a 200-day moving average of $456.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

