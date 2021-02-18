Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,573 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,604,000 after buying an additional 784,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,579,000 after purchasing an additional 231,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FOX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 763,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

