Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $143.29.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

