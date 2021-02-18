Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $143.29.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Earnings History for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

