FOX (FOXA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA):

2/11/2021 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fox’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from growth in Cable Network Programming and Television segments, supported by improved advertising demand. Strong linear and digital results at FOX News Media and record political advertising revenues at the FOX Television Stations drove advertising revenues. Moreover, Affiliate revenues were driven by increases in fees from third-party FOX affiliates and higher average rates per subscriber. Robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN) is expected to drive user base in the rest of fiscal 2021. However, lower sports sublicensing revenues as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is an overhang. Additionally, higher spending on sports programming rights is expected to hurt profits in the near term. Notably, Fox’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

2/11/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00.

2/10/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $38.00 to $40.00.

1/5/2021 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fox is expected to benefit from the growing demand for live programming. Robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN) is expected to drive user base in the near term. The company generates a major portion of advertising revenues from live programming, which is relatively immune to the rapidly growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Also, increasing affiliate-fee revenues are expected to drive the top line. However, decline in the local advertising market as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is an overhang. Stiff competition from cable networks and digital sports and news content providers like Facebook, Twitter and ESPN+ for ad dollars is a concern. Moreover, higher spending on sports programming rights is expected to hurt profits. Fox’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its stake in FOX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

