Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 38.14% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.