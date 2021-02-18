Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.42. 16,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 33,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.