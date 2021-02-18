Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.77. 79,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 76,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,582,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 172,325 shares in the last quarter.

