Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. 1,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.45% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.