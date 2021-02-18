Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freddie Mac in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freddie Mac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freddie Mac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

FMCC opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

