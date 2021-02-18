Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.76. Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 1,285,846 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 38.95 and a quick ratio of 38.20. The company has a market cap of C$233.62 million and a P/E ratio of -355.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00.

In related news, Director Gary Robert Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at C$206,800. Also, Director Gregory Scott Hanks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,384. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $91,155 in the last quarter.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

