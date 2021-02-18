Friendz Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Friendz has a total market cap of $890,820.39 and approximately $97,185.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00062509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.01 or 0.00888110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.79 or 0.04988369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00049769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,952,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

