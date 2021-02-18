FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) fell 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39. 59,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,877,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in FSD Pharma by 158.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

