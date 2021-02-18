FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.