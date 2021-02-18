FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Trading Up 0%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 21,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

