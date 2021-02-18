FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.99. Approximately 1,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.