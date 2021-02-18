FTI Consulting (FCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

