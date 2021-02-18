FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $26.19 or 0.00050371 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $92.51 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.83 or 0.00878597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00030774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.23 or 0.05024018 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

