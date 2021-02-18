Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUPBY. UBS Group downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 15,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,010. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

