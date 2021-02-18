Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUPBY. UBS Group downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 15,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,010. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

