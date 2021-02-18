FUD.finance (FUD) Trading 91.3% Higher Over Last Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $510,773.64 and approximately $48,182.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for about $22.34 or 0.00043036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 91.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,862 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

FUD.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

