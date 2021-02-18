Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00383426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00078091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00084867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00429869 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,363.23 or 0.85894803 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

Fuse Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.