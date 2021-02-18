Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Shares Down 5.5%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 76,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,156,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

