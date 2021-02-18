Fusion Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $28.45 million and $9.79 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,411.94 or 1.00150888 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,706,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,136,977 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

