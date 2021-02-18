Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Down 22.2%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) dropped 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 131,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,910,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

