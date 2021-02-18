FUZE Token (FUZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34,799.66

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $34,799.66 and $36,152.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for $45.30 or 0.00086744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00380901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00085344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00084061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00424740 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,362.13 or 0.85256211 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.