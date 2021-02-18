FuzeX 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $491,776.59 and approximately $5.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.73 or 0.00866959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.24 or 0.05074792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017281 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

