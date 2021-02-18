FY2020 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.54. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$352.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

