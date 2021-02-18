FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Lowered by Cormark (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

NYSE AEM opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $44,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

