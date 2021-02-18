Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $968,554.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003172 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $968,554.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fyooz has traded up 132.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00416606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00058867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00083453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00081579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.00414549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00028023 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,026 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

