G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca Sells 11,040 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 1,817,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,763. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $987.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 239,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

