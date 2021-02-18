Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 71,701 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 174.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. AJO LP increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after acquiring an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 241,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.89. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

