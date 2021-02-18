Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 160,989 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,989 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,045,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RP stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

