Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 22.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

