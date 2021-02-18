Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,240 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 23.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $387.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

