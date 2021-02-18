Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.70 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Kinross Gold worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.